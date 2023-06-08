Van Der Valk 2023 start date confirmed as new series comes to ITV

Van Der Valk is back for a new series in 2023 – when does it start on TV?

Inspired by the original 1970s detective drama of the same name, a new reboot featuring a new cast and new look first aired in 2020.

The new series re-imagines Van Der Valk in the contemporary world of Amsterdam.

Van Der Valk. Pictured: MARC WARREN as Van Det Valk and MAIMIE MCCOY as Lucienne Hassell.

Filmed entirely on location in the Netherlands, a brand new series is on its way to ITV1 soon – here’s all you need to know!

When does Van Der Valk start?

The new series of Van der Valk starts on Sunday, 18 June at 8PM on ITV1.

The third series is made up of three feature-length episodes.

As well as watching on TV, episodes will stream on ITVX where the past two series are currently available to watch online, as well as the original 1970s show.

The first episode of the new series is titled Freedom in Amsterdam.

A teaser shares: “The team are immediately plunged into an investigation following the dramatic shooting of an idealistic Freerunning champion, which draws them into the murky world of drug smuggling before revealing a deeper, darker personal tale of envy.

“Along the way Van Der Valk is also thrown unexpectedly back into contact with his ex-girlfriend, Lena.”

Marc Warren leads the cast as Dutch detective Van der Valk.

Van Der Valk also stars Maimie McCoy (The Three Musketeers) as Lucienne Hassell, his gutsy and fiercely competent right-hand woman, Darrell D’Silva as pathologist Hendrik Davie and Emma Fielding as Chief Commissaris Julia Dahlman.

Joining the cast for the third series are Django Chan-Reeves and Azan Ahmed.

