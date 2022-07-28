Jason Manford game show Unbeatable returns to BBC for second series

Jason Manford’s game show Unbeatable will return to the BBC this autumn.

After a first outing in 2021, a brand new series will start in September on BBC Two before airing on BBC One later in the year.

The BBC share: “Unbeatable sees players pit their answers against one another in battles that test their knowledge – and ultimately the courage of their convictions.

“Four opponents play solo and battle rounds in which they face a question and pick from a board of six rank-able answers.

“They can play it safe and earn £100 each time their chosen answer beats another on the board. Or, if they think they’ve picked the best answer, they can take a risk and hit their Unbeatable button. They’ll bank £1,000 if they’re right – but nothing if they are wrong.

“After three rounds, just one contestant remains. They’ll face the final, where they could double their bank if they back their own knowledge and prove themselves Unbeatable.”

Jason said: “What’s great about Unbeatable is that you can’t ever really look stupid on this show, because the answers are already on the screen – you just have to pick the best one. It’s a brilliant show to work on and this series is going to have people jumping up and down on their sofas and shouting at the telly!”

Michael Mannes, MD of programme makers 12 Yard Productions added: “We’re delighted to be back with a second series of Unbeatable. Jason is a brilliantly funny quiz host and we’re the sure the audience at home will have a great time playing along.”

Alex McLeod, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, commented: “Unbeatable is a great and interactive quiz show that you can sit down and play with your family or on your own from the comfort of your own home.”

You can currently catch up on episodes from the first series online via BBC iPlayer.