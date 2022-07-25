Channel 4 to air 'dramatic reconstruction' of Rebekah Vardy v Coleen Rooney court battle

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s libel court battle is to be turned into a factual drama on Channel 4.

The so-called #WagathaChristie court case, which first started between the pair on social media in 2019, will be brought to screen in a ‘dramatic reconstruction’.

Channel 4 share: “Using the real court transcripts verbatim, Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will bring viewers all of the incredible and unbelievable moments from a case that was not allowed to be televised.

“Scenes from the courtroom will be juxtaposed with analysis from the media and on social media, while actors will play the parts of the main protagonists including Rebekah Vardy, Coleen Rooney, Wayne Rooney, and Jamie Vardy.”

Tom Popay, Creative Director at programme makers Chalkboard said, “The #WagathaChristie phenomenon has become one of the most talked about moments in the history of social media.

“The court case that followed has captivated the entire nation but very few people actually got to see what happened inside the courtroom. We’re excited to bring the trial to life in such a unique way and we’re hoping we can get to the bottom of how this case fascinated and amazed so many.”

Director Oonagh Kearney added: “This trial utterly captivated the public with its daily feed of entertaining exchanges and jaw-dropping reveals. But behind this, is a story of two women under constant public scrutiny, fighting for their reputations.

“It’s a privilege to work with Channel 4, writer Chris Atkins and the fantastic Chalkboard team to peel back the layers of this story and reveal the beating hearts within.”

Alf Lawrie, Head of Factual Entertainment, Channel 4 said: “More outlandish than a storyline from Footballers Wives, this High Court case gripped the nation.

“Now, using court transcripts, this factual dramatisation will allow viewers to see for themselves the courtroom drama in one of the most infamous trials of recent times, bringing to life a case that encapsulated so much about the British cultural landscape in the 21st century.”

Further details including a broadcast date are to be announced.