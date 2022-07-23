Shetland is back for a new series in 2022 – here’s all you need to know.

Douglas Henshall will reprise his role of DI Jimmy Perez for brand new episodes this summer.

It’ll be Henshall’s last series, announcing in July he would be departing the cast after more than ten years.

When does Shetland start?

The new season of Shetland will begin on BBC One and iPlayer in August 2022. An exact release date is to be announced.

For now you can watch a first trailer below…

A teaser for season 7 shares: “Douglas Henshall’s last outing as DI Perez features in a thrilling new six-part series of Shetland which sees the team investigate the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man.

“The investigation draws Perez into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an unimaginable threat to the community.”

The new episodes guest star Shauna Macdonald (The Cry, The Descent), Laurie Brett (Waterloo Road, EastEnders), Patrick Robinson (Death in Paradise, Casualty), Andrew Whipp (Vera, The Mallorca Files), Stuart McQuarrie (Elizabeth Is Missing, The Crown), Ladi Emeruwa (Riveria, Humans), Lauren Conroy (Rent, 9 to 5), Nick Nunn (The Victim, Clique) and Sorcha Groundsell (Grantchester, The Innocents, Clique).

They’ll appear alongside series regulars Alison O’Donnell (Tosh), Steven Robertson (Sandy), Mark Bonnar (Duncan), Anne Kidd (Cora), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Erin Armstrong (Cassie), Angus Miller (Donnie), Anneika Rose (Maggie Kean) and the return of Julie Graham as Procurator Fiscal Rhona Kelly.

The BBC has already announced the show will return for an eighth series with new lead casting to be announced.

Speaking about his final series, Douglas Henshall said: “It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost ten years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland.

“The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next.”

More on: BBC Shetland TV