Sanditon cast revealed for series 2 of ITV and BritBox drama

Sanditon series 2 has arrived on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The acclaimed drama based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel is back for six new episodes.

A teaser shares: “”Series two picks up with heroine Charlotte Heywood returning to the picturesque coastal resort, determined as ever to live a life less ordinary, as she takes up the role of governess to the wards of Alexander Colbourne.

“Charlotte is joined by her spirited younger sister, Alison Heywood who comes to Sanditon to pursue her own romantic dream.”

Sanditon S2. Picture shows: Alison Heywood (ROSIE GRAHAM), Charlotte Heywood (ROSE WILLIAMS) and Georgiana Lambe (CRYSTAL CLARKE). Photographer: James Pardon

Sanditon 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of Sanditon:

Rose Williams plays Charlotte Heywood

Eloise Webb plays Augusta Wilson

Rosie Graham plays Alison Heywood

Kris Marshall plays Tom Parker

Turlough Convery plays Arthur Parker

Crystal Clarke plays Georgiana Lambe

Ben Lloyd-Hughes plays Alexander Colbourne

Tom Weston-Jones plays Colonel Lennox

Frank Blake plays Captain Declan Fraser

Maxim Ays plays Captain William Carter

Alexander Vlahos plays Charles Lockhart

Flora Mitchell plays Leonora

Anne Reid plays Lady Denham

Charlotte Spencer plays Esther Denham

Lily Sacofsky plays Clara Brereton

Jack Fox plays Edward Denham

Kate Ashfield plays Mary Parker

Sandy Mcdade plays Miss Hankins

Kevin Eldon plays Rev Hankins

Sanditon S2. Picture shows: Charlotte Heywood (ROSE WILLIAMS) . Photographer: James Pardon

Watch Sanditon on TV and online

The new series of Sanditon starts on TV on Friday, 22 July at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile series 1 of Sanditon is currently available to stream in full on the ITV Hub.

Both series 1 and 2 are also available to watch in full on BritBox where the new episodes premiered in March.

Meanwhile a third series has already been confirmed to be in the works.

