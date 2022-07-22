Sanditon cast revealed for series 2 of ITV and BritBox drama

Sanditon series 2 has arrived on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The acclaimed drama based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel is back for six new episodes.
A teaser shares: “”Series two picks up with heroine Charlotte Heywood returning to the picturesque coastal resort, determined as ever to live a life less ordinary, as she takes up the role of governess to the wards of Alexander Colbourne.
“Charlotte is joined by her spirited younger sister, Alison Heywood who comes to Sanditon to pursue her own romantic dream.”
Sanditon 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of Sanditon:
Rose Williams plays Charlotte Heywood
Eloise Webb plays Augusta Wilson
Rosie Graham plays Alison Heywood
Kris Marshall plays Tom Parker
Turlough Convery plays Arthur Parker
Crystal Clarke plays Georgiana Lambe
Ben Lloyd-Hughes plays Alexander Colbourne
Tom Weston-Jones plays Colonel Lennox
Frank Blake plays Captain Declan Fraser
Maxim Ays plays Captain William Carter
Alexander Vlahos plays Charles Lockhart
Flora Mitchell plays Leonora
Anne Reid plays Lady Denham
Charlotte Spencer plays Esther Denham
Lily Sacofsky plays Clara Brereton
Jack Fox plays Edward Denham
Kate Ashfield plays Mary Parker
Sandy Mcdade plays Miss Hankins
Kevin Eldon plays Rev Hankins
Watch Sanditon on TV and online
The new series of Sanditon starts on TV on Friday, 22 July at 9PM.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.
Meanwhile series 1 of Sanditon is currently available to stream in full on the ITV Hub.
Both series 1 and 2 are also available to watch in full on BritBox where the new episodes premiered in March.
Meanwhile a third series has already been confirmed to be in the works.