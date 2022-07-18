The Idol first look trailer as new drama comes to Sky and NOW

A first look at The Idol has been revealed as it heads to Sky and NOW.

The new series comes from Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, who also stars.

A teaser shares: “The series is set against the backdrop of the music industry and will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.”

Airing on HBO in America, the drama will be available in the UK on Sky and streaming service NOW. A release date is to be announced.

For now you can watch a first trailer below!

Starring alongside The Weekend is Lily-Rose Depp with a cast also including Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef and Juliebeth Gonzalez.

