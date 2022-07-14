Maternal: ITV announce new medical drama with Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver and Lisa McGrillis

ITV has announced brand new medical drama Maternal to air in 2023.

The six-part series is about three female doctors returning to post-pandemic frontline medicine after maternity leave and having to heroically balance the intense demands of the NHS and motherhood.

Leading the cast will be Parminder Nagra (DI Ray, Blacklist), Lara Pulver (The Split, The Alienist) and Lisa McGrillis (King Gary, Mum).

A teaser shares: “Maternal explores working motherhood with wit, warmth and humour and offers a unique perspective on our beloved, overstretched NHS, and the people who hold it together. Sometimes.”

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: “Jacqui’s scripts are brilliant, and they perfectly capture how difficult it can be for women juggling family life, whilst under pressure at work, making critical life or death decisions.

“It’s hard to believe this is her first television drama. I’m thrilled Parminder, Lara and Lisa will lead our cast and to be working with Patrick Spence and James Griffiths on what promises to be a modern and engaging medical drama.”

The drama will be written in her first television work by Jacqui Honess-Martin, an experienced director and theatre writer.

Jacqui Honess-Martin commented: “I am thrilled to bring this funny, warm and quietly political story to ITV. It’s been humbling to have the opportunity to hear the stories of so many brave and brilliant female doctors working in the NHS over the past two years and I know the incredible team working on this show will do them proud.”

BAFTA nominated director James Griffiths added: “The best material attracts the best talent so I feel so grateful that I get to collaborate with this incredible cast and crew to bring this authentic and relevant story to the screen.”

Maternal is currently filming and will air on ITV in 2023.

