The Control Room cast revealed for new BBC One drama

New BBC drama The Control Room has arrived – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new three-part series will air nightly this week on BBC One.

A teaser shares: “The Control Room tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a distressed woman who appears to know him.

“With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences…”

The Control Room 2022 cast

Iain De Caestecker plays Gabe

Joanna Vanderham plays Sam

Sharon Rooney plays Breck

Stuart Bowman plays Ian

Taj Atwal plays Leigh

Daniel Portman plays Anthony

Rona Morison plays Danni

Conor McLeod plays Ross

Daniel Cahill plays Robbo

Garry Sweeney plays Sean

Taqi Nazeer plays Jat

Watch The Control Room on TV and online

The new series of The Control Room broadcasts over three consecutive nights: Sunday, 17 July to Tuesday, 19 July inclusive at 9PM on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the iPlayer.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: “Call handler Gabe receives a desperate call from a woman who appears to know him. Under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that may have devastating consequences.”

Writer Nick Leather shares: “The Control Room is about Gabe, a call handler in an ambulance control room and an everyday hero. Every few minutes, he deals with matters of life and death. And then one day, he takes one call and realises that the life on the line is actually his own.”

Revealing his inspiration: “One morning, I went in to wake my daughter up and I couldn’t; she was just floppy. We called 999 and in that desperate few minutes, I realised sort of how profoundly the person on the other end of the line can help you and affect you. Their manner is so important and its quite an intense relationship for a few minutes.

“Everything was okay in the end but then the next time I sat down and tried to come up with a story, I wrote two things at the top; one was call room handler and caller. I then put a circle around it and tried to think of the way the relationship between those two people would be and a scene that involved them both.”