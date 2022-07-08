A League of Their Own back for new series with Romesh Ranganathan, Jamie Redknapp & Micah Richards

Micah Richards is to join A League of Their Own as a regular panellist for its new series.

Sky’s sports comedy panel show will return with new episodes on Sky Max and NOW on 18 August.

Romesh Ranganathan will be back to host alongside team captain Jamie Redknapp who will be joined by a a rotating cast of guest captains.

A host of top names from the worlds of sport, comedy and television join the regular ALOTO family including Olympian Dame Laura Kenny, Premier League winner Kyle Walker and West Ham star Declan Rice.

Meanwhile guests across the series will include former Manchester United and England left-back Gary Neville, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Olympic curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead and comedians Rob Beckett, Jimmy Carr, Maisie Adam, Joel Dommett, Tom Davis and Josh Widdicombe, with many more to be announced.

Micah Richards commented: “I’ve been on A League of Their Own a few times in the past and have always had so much fun being part of the show.

“I’m buzzing to be joining with two of my favourite people in Romesh and Jamie and am thrilled to be a regular guest panellist on the blue team throughout series seventeen.

“We’ve got some great challenges and stunts planned and a stack of top names joining us. I can’t wait for the new series to burst onto the screen.”