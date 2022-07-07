Chris Hemsworth to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this July

Chris Hemsworth is to become the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Australian actor is to make his CBeebies debut reading Stormy Night by Salina Yoon, telling the story of a little bear who is frightened of the rain and thunder.

Chris said: “I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms.

“Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes.”

Chris’ bedtime story will air on on Friday 8 July at 6:50PM on CBeebies and iPlayer.

Past readers of CBeebies Bedtime Stories have included Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hiddleston, Ellie Goulding, Dave Grohl, Ed Sheeran, Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Alesha Dixon Mark Ronson and Will Young.

Recent stories have been read by Harry Styles, Reese Witherspoon and Chris & Rosie Ramsey.

Also earlier this year saw Rose Ayling-Ellis sign a story for Deaf Awareness Week.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50PM on the CBeebies channel and is also available on iPlayer.

