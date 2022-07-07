This Morning reveals line up of hosts for this summer

This Morning has unveiled a line up of hosting duos who will be taking over the ITV show this summer.

When regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take their annual break their seats will be kept warm by a rotating selection of presenters.

These will include Friday favourites Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary and familiar hosts including Ruth Langsford, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Rylan Clark, Craig Doyle, Mollie King, and Andi Peters.

Alison and Dermot will kick off the summer in style by hosting the first two weeks from 11 July.

They’ll be followed in the coming weeks by Josie and Craig, Rochelle and Andi, Josie and Vernon, Rochelle and Craig, Mollie and Craig, and Ruth and Rylan, before Rochelle and Vernon finally take the reins.

Phillip and Holly will return on the 5 September.

This Morning’s editor, Martin Frizell, said: “I’m delighted that This Morning will continue to air throughout the summer weeks with such a varied and talented mix of hosts that I know viewers adore.

“Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning across the nation no matter what the weather will be like outside this summer!””

