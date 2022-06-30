The Tower renewed for second series on ITV

The Tower cast - JIMMY AKINGBOLA as DC Steve Bradshaw,GEMMA WHELAN as DS Sarah Collins,TAHIRAH SHARIF as PC Lizzie Adama and EMMETT J. SCANLAN as DC Kieran Shaw.

ITV’s crime drama The Tower is to return for a second series, it’s been confirmed.

The original series was based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels.

The new series – The Tower II: Death Message – is based on the follow up novel and is adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, Fearless, 24, ER) and produced by his company Windhover Films and leading production company, Mammoth Screen.

Starring alongside Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins on the cast is Tahirah Sharif, who was recently BAFTA-nominated for her role as PC Lizzie Adama, alongside Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw and Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “It’s a real thrill to be recommissioning The Tower with an excellent cast and script from Patrick Harbinson and the team at Mammoth Screen.

“The characters, brilliantly created by novelist Kate London, certainly resonated with our audience who are keen to learn what happens next.”

A synopsis of the second series shares: “The series opens with Lizzie returning to Farlow station. Her boss and former lover, DI Kieran Shaw, partners her with Arif Johar (Michael Karim).

“Their first call is to a domestic violence complaint against Mark Brannon (Charley Palmer Rothwell), who is accused of beating up his girlfriend, Georgina Teel (Rosa Coduri) and terrorising their young daughter Skye.

“Lizzie persuades Georgina to tell the truth about what Brannon has done to her, enabling Lizzie and Arif to arrest him. However, once the case gets to court, Lizzie finds herself cross-examined on the stand, leaving the whole case on a knife-edge.

“Meanwhile Sarah Collins has transferred to Homicide Command. New boss DCI Jim Fedden is not welcoming: he asks her to re-open the case of a missing school girl, Tania Mills, who disappeared on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral, 6 September 1997.

“Sarah knows that Fedden has handed her an impossible challenge, but she throws herself into it with typical determination and thoroughness. And, gradually, perhaps helped by the fact that she too was a teenager of Tania’s age back in 1997, she begins to uncover clues that previous investigations had overlooked.

“At the end of the first episode, Sarah’s investigations take a further twist, which means she and Lizzie cross paths again…

“The antagonistic relationship between the experienced Sarah Collins and the novice cop Lizzie Adama is at the heart of The Tower II, as they are forced to work together for the first time and begin to get a sense of each other’s unique strengths.”

Filming is due to commence later this summer with broadcast details to be announced.