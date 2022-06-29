Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton will reunite for a Death in Paradise spin-off series on BBC One.

Beyond Paradise will reveal what happened to Kris Marshall’s character DI Humphrey Goodman after he left the sunny shores of Saint Marie in series six of Death in Paradise.

Advertisements

The BBC share: “One of the show’s most popular characters, the endearingly awkward and rather unconventional DI Humphrey Goodman, led the island’s police team in solving the most mysterious of murders.

“However, when Humphrey fell hopelessly in love with island tourist, Martha Lloyd, he decided to leave the sun-soaked paradise to follow her back to the colder climes of the United Kingdom.

“Seeking a quieter life away from the stress of the city, Humphrey has taken a job as Detective Inspector in fiancée Martha’s hometown.

“However, they soon find that country life is anything but peaceful and Humphrey can’t help but be distracted by the town’s surprisingly high crime rate with a new, and very different, case challenging him each week.”

Sally Bretton will return alongside Marshall to reprise her role as Martha. Further casting is to be announced.

Kris Marshall said: “I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next. So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK.

Advertisements

“Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way.”

Executive Producer for programme makers Red Planet Pictures, Tim Key said: “We always knew there were more Humphrey Goodman tales to be told and with the brilliant Tony Jordan leading the writing team, bringing all the Death in Paradise spirit, humour and joy to this brand new, original series, we can’t wait to get started.

“While Humphrey is used to contending with fiendishly clever puzzles, the biggest challenge of all is navigating his private life and finding out what happens beyond the ‘happy ever after’.

“We’re delighted to be working with Kris and Sally again and creating a little bit of Paradise in the UK.”

Tommy Bulfin, Commissioning Editor, BBC, Drama added: “We are delighted to welcome fan-favourite DI Humphrey Goodman back to the BBC.

Advertisements

“Luckily for us, his knack for cracking the trickiest crimes is as much needed in rural England as it was on the sun-kissed shores of the Caribbean. We cannot wait to see what he and Martha get up to next.”

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One in the UK and BritBox internationally.