Celebrity Juice is to end on ITV2 after 14 years.

After 26 series, the show will bow out with two special farewell episodes later this year celebrating all of Juice’s maddest moments.

Hosted by Keith Lemon, the celebrity panel show has welcomed famous faces from Ed Sheeran to Pamela Anderson to Will Mellor across almost 300 episodes.

The show first started in 2008 with Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton as original team captains alongside Keith.

They were followed by a rotating line up including Gino D’Acampo, Mel B, Paddy McGuinness and Kelly Brook while Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore have appeared full-time since series 24.

Keith Lemon said: “I remember doing the first episode thinking wow that was fun! In the V/O in opening titles I said it was the best telly show on telly.

“Whatever you thought of it, it was definitely the best fun making it.

“An amazing team, and amazing guests, but all good things must come to an end. I’ll miss it, and everyone so much, but on to the next chapter and I look forward to going out in style on the specials! All t’ best and good luck with ya business!”

Air dates for the final episodes are to be announced.

Paul Mortimer Director of Reality, Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV added: “Celebrity Juice and Keith have become firm favourites in the ITV2 schedule over the years, with Keith’s no holds barred humour and outrageous antics redefining the comedy panel show experience.

“It’s safe to say Celebrity Juice certainly won’t be forgotten in a hurry, and we’d like to thank all of the team at Talkback, and of course Keith and all of our team captains over the years for making Juice the infectious TV hit it’s become.”

Jonno Richards, Managing Director of programme makers Talkback, commented: “Celebrity Juice has been the best show on ‘telly! We cannot be prouder to have made Juice with Keith for the past 14 years.

“We’ll forever miss the madness and mayhem but look forward to giving Juice the send-off it deserves, as well as seeing Shopping back on ITV2 later this year.”

Keith will continue to appear on ITV2 with Shopping with Keith Lemon returning later this year for a third series.