McDonald & Dodds is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 – who’s on the cast of The War of Rose?

The War of Rose will air on Sunday, 3 July 2022 at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

It’s the third episode of the new third series of McDonald & Dodds which is made up of four stand-alone feature-length films.

McDonald & Dodds cast

The new series of McDonald & Dodds welcomes back Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins in their lead roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds.

The full cast of The War of Rose episode are:

Jason Watkins plays Ds Dodds

Tala Gouveia plays Dci Lauren Mcdonald

Jack Riddiford plays Dc Darren Craig

Lily Sacofsky plays Dc Milena Paciorkowski

Rosie Day plays Rose Boleyn

Sarah Parish plays Mariel Flynn

Rhashan Stone plays Al Ford

Saira Choudhry plays Alliyah

Nicholas Goh plays Jian Yang

Ganatra plays Dan Nitin

Siobhán Hewlett plays Penny

Emily Joyce plays Diane

Andrew Greenough plays Pete



McDonald & Dodds spoilers

A teaser shares of the new episode: “When lifestyle influencer, Rose Boleyn, checks into Bath’s exclusive Ford & Flynn clinic for a nose job, the worst she is expecting is some backlash from her followers.

“But when the routine procedure goes horribly wrong and Rose dies on the operating table, theclinic’s bickering, soon to be divorced owners, Al and Mariel, are thrust into the spotlight.

“In a case of social media vs reality, McDonald and Dodds must separate the fact from the fiction. Was Rose’s life really as glamorous as it looked? Or was it all an illusion?”

McDonald & Dodds currently airs Sunday evenings on ITV.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up ITV Hub and BritBox.