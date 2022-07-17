Murder in Provence cast revealed for ITV drama

Murder in Provence (c) Monumental Television for ITV. Pictured: ROGER ALLAM as Antoine Verlaque and NANCY CARROLL as Marine Bonnet

Murder in Provence has arrived on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new drama series is based on the books by M.L. Longworth.

It follows Antoine Verlaque, Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and romantic partner Marine Bonnet as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home. Their efforts are aided by Hélène, a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

Following its debut on BritBox earlier this year, the series comes to ITV this week.

Murder in Provence 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Murder in Provence:

Roger Allam plays Antoine Verlague

Nancy Carroll plays Marine Bonnet

Jeremy Clyde plays Georges Moutte

Murder in Provence. Pictured: KEALA SETTLE as Helene Paulik and ROGER ALLAM as Antoine Verlaque (c) Monumental Television

Scott Chambers plays Claude Ossarte

Paul Bazely plays Bernard Rodier

Benedict Clarke plays Yann Falquero

Shadrach Agozino plays Thierry Marchive

Yasmin Taheri plays Garrigues Druron

Jasmine Hyde plays Annie Leonetti

Patricia Hodge plays Florence Bonnet

Leila Mimmack plays Audrey Zacharie

Keala Settle plays Hélène Paulik

Richard Sargent plays Christophe Lemoine

Ben Jones plays Guiseppe Rocchia

Kirsty Bushell plays Sylvie

Geff Francis plays Prosecutor Roussell

Louise Delamore plays Claire Rocchia

Oliver Alvin plays Luc Martinez

Libran Nathan plays Patrick

Rachel Mariam plays Clemence Ellio

Asheq Akhtar plays Lionel Monetti

Watch Murder in Provence on TV and online

The new series of Murder in Provence broadcasts will start on Sunday, 17 July at 8PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online on ITV. Alternatively, the full series is currently available on BritBox now here.

The drama has three episodes which will air on TV weekly.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Antoine and Marine put their weekend getaway plans on hold when there’s a murder at the local university.

“The team question professors and students to distinguish professional jealousies from motives to kill, but the further they delve the more crimes they uncover.”

