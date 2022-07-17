Murder in Provence cast revealed for ITV drama

Murder in Provence has arrived on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The new drama series is based on the books by M.L. Longworth.
It follows Antoine Verlaque, Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and romantic partner Marine Bonnet as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home. Their efforts are aided by Hélène, a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.
Following its debut on BritBox earlier this year, the series comes to ITV this week.
Murder in Provence 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Murder in Provence:
Roger Allam plays Antoine Verlague
Nancy Carroll plays Marine Bonnet
Jeremy Clyde plays Georges Moutte
Scott Chambers plays Claude Ossarte
Paul Bazely plays Bernard Rodier
Benedict Clarke plays Yann Falquero
Shadrach Agozino plays Thierry Marchive
Yasmin Taheri plays Garrigues Druron
Jasmine Hyde plays Annie Leonetti
Patricia Hodge plays Florence Bonnet
Leila Mimmack plays Audrey Zacharie
Keala Settle plays Hélène Paulik
Richard Sargent plays Christophe Lemoine
Ben Jones plays Guiseppe Rocchia
Kirsty Bushell plays Sylvie
Geff Francis plays Prosecutor Roussell
Louise Delamore plays Claire Rocchia
Oliver Alvin plays Luc Martinez
Libran Nathan plays Patrick
Rachel Mariam plays Clemence Ellio
Asheq Akhtar plays Lionel Monetti
Watch Murder in Provence on TV and online
The new series of Murder in Provence broadcasts will start on Sunday, 17 July at 8PM.
You’ll also be able to watch online on ITV. Alternatively, the full series is currently available on BritBox now here.
The drama has three episodes which will air on TV weekly.
A teaser for the first episode shares: “Antoine and Marine put their weekend getaway plans on hold when there’s a murder at the local university.
“The team question professors and students to distinguish professional jealousies from motives to kill, but the further they delve the more crimes they uncover.”