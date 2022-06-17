Outsiders with David Mitchell renewed for second series on Dave

Outsiders will return to Dave for a second series with David Mitchell.

He will once again challenge a set of comedians to prove they can fend for themselves and demonstrate they have the skills to set up a new society in the wild.

The line up of those taking part in series two of Outsiders are Maisie Adam, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Darren Harriott, Jessica Hynes, Phil Wang and Joe Wilkinson.

David Mitchell said: “I’m so glad that Outsiders is coming back and I can’t wait to really get stuck in to the routine of going home to a comfortable bed every evening, leaving a bunch of comedians to fend for themselves in the mud and scratch some sort of civilisation out of the dust.”

The first series debuted in 2021 and was the third biggest UKTV original on the channel.

Mark Iddon, commissioning editor at UKTV said: “We loved making season one with David and his gang of comics and very excited to do it all again with a fresh batch of recruits. Let’s see what the great British outdoors (and David) can throw at them this time.”

Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham added: “We knew that Dave viewers would love seeing David Mitchell bring his unique comic voice to the channel and it’s a pleasure to welcome Outsiders back for more.”

Outsiders comes to Dave and UKTV Play later this year.

The first full series is currently available to watch online via UKTV Play here.

It featured Toussaint Douglass, Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Jessica Knappett, Jamali Maddix and Lou Sanders.

