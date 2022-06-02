Inside No. 9 renewed for two more series on BBC Two

Inside No. 9 has been renewed for two new series on BBC Two.

Fresh from the last episode of the current seventh series, the BBC have confirmed two more outings are on their way.

Having launched in 2014, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's world of the extraordinary and macabre has received huge critical acclaim and won an array of awards.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith said: “In the greatest plot twist ever, the BBC have commissioned another two series from us, taking "Inside No.9" to series 9. Since 2014, it has been the greatest gift to conjure these stories into being and we are thrilled there's still an appetite for more.

"What horrible surprises are there left to uncover? We remain as delighted and curious as you to find out.”

Commissioning Editor for the BBC, Seb Barwell, added: “We are doubly thrilled to announce two more series of the endlessly inventive Inside No 9 and look forward to discovering where the colossal comedy brains of Reece and Steve take us next, in 12 new instalments of a show now firmly established as an all-time great.”

Executive Producer for the BBC, Josh Cole, commented: “Reece and Steve are extraordinary talents. Very few comedies reach nine series, and even fewer scale the hare-raising heights of Inside No. 9. We’re delighted to be making two more series of a true comedy classic”.

Series eight and nine will stay true to show’s anthology format with each series containing six brand new half hour films, each set in a different location.

The style and tone changing each week, combining a different mix of horror, thriller, drama and comedy - always aiming to surprise, delight, unnerve and amuse.

Further information will be announced in due course.

All past episodes are currently available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.