Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is to explore Britain's most outrageous homes in a new Channel 4 series.

The famed interior designer will be travelled across the UK to look inside some of the country's most extraordinary houses.

Channel 4 share: "No one knows bold and outrageous style quite like Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and in a new series from Salford-based Beyond Productions North, the king of interior design celebrates our great British visionaries, our cherished eccentrics and our proud-to be different homeowners.

"In Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, LLB meets people across the country who value originality and decorate their homes without fear. He’ll visit properties across the UK with wild, wonderful and truly outrageous domestic decor to discover why the homeowners dare to be different with their designs and how they did it, as well as delving into how much it all cost.

"Laurence will also meet some of the architects, designers and decorators who helped bring the bold and creative visions to life.

"In Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, there is no such thing as bad design."

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said: “Huzzah! At last, a property show that turns its back on Delusions of Blandeur and instead celebrates homes that take OTT to another level of FABULOUS.

"In fact, we’ll be filming in spaces of such OUTRAGEOUSNESS I’ll be the most understated thing on screen which is, let’s face it, an extraordinary achievement…”

Deborah Dunnett, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “This is an altogether different property series. So as the epitome of extravagance and eccentricity, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is the perfect person to host it. Who wants uniformity anyway?”

Damon Pattison, Creative Director at producers Beyond Productions, said: “We can’t wait to get started on this exciting new series, we’re all guilty of following design trends - so by taking a sneak peek into this fabulous world of homeowners who decorate to their heart's desire, we hope to inspire the nation to do the same!”

The four-part series will air on Channel 4 soon.