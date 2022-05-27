Richard Osman replaced on Pointless by SIX guest stars

Richard Osman will be replaced on Pointless by a rotating line up of guest stars.

Pointless first launched on BBC Two back in 2009 before moving to BBC One in 2011 after proving a huge hit.

Throughout that time Richard Osman has hosted alongside Alexander Armstrong with the pair filming well over 1,000 episodes.

However Richard announced earlier this year he would be stepping down from the role.

Now the BBC has announced a special line up of guests who will take his spot in the near future.

Sally Lindsay, Alex Brooker, Lauren Laverne, Stephen Mangan, Konnie Huq and Ed Gamble will all join Alexander over upcoming episodes.

Sally Lindsay said: “As everyone knows I LOVE a game show and being asked to sit in Richard Osman’s hallowed chair is beyond thrilling! Can’t wait to be Pointless.”

Stephen Mangan enthused: “I am incredibly excited to be joining my old friend Xander on such an iconic show. What could possibly go wrong...?”

Lauren Laverne commented: “It’s an honour and a thrill to be joining the Pointless team and to go from playing along at home to celebrating (and commiserating) with the brave contestants who take on the search for obscure and delightful nuggets of knowledge!”

Ed Gamble added: “I’m presuming someone else has made the joke about having big shoes to fill but I want everyone to know I thought of it as well. I’m over the moon to have a go at co-hosting one of my favourite TV shows ever and I can’t wait to show everyone my impeccable general knowledge (providing I have full access to the internet at all times).”

Konnie Huq said: “Really looking forward to sitting at the esteemed Pointless computer and sharing my pearls of wisdom on the show! Can’t wait to get cracking, gonna go revise now!”

Alex Brooker remarked: “When you think of Richard Osman on Pointless, you think of his charm, wit and intelligence. I’m so proud to think the show have decided to go completely the opposite way with me! I’m so excited to be a part of such a brilliant show and can’t wait to work with Xander.”

Richard will continue to host Pointless Celebrities as well as his BBC Two show, Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Alexander Armstrong said: “This is going to be such a ride! Richard will still be in once a week on Saturdays to make sure everything’s ticking over nicely, but otherwise it’s just me bringing new Pointless friends in and showing them the ropes. Loads of new and fun personalities on the desk next to me. I can’t wait.”

Announcing his exit earlier this year, Richard said on social media: "After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing.

"Will still be doing the celebrity shows and 'House Of Games'. It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone."

Richard added: "Will miss the whole team, especially the incomparable @XanderArmstrong Thank you to everyone who watches, it really has been a dream, and I know the show will continue to go from strength to strength."