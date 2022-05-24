Dame Darcey Bussell to head on royal road trip in new More4 series

Dame Darcey Bussell is embarking on an epic royal road trip in a new More4 series.

Darcey Bussell’s Royal Roadtrip will mark the Queen’s unprecedented 70 year reign.

In a tribute to the longest reigning monarch in British history, Darcey will follow in the footsteps of the Queen as she sets out on a regal adventure across the magnificent landscapes of Britain and visits a raft of breathtaking locations that have shaped our monarch’s identity.

A teaser shares: "There’s barely an inch of the country the Queen hasn’t visited during her 70 years on the throne and now Darcey, who received her Damehood from the Queen in 2018 and danced for her on multiple occasions, wants to visit some of the locations where the monarch left a lasting impression.

"With each of the four episodes being dedicated to a specific region of the country, Darcey will criss-cross Britain, travelling from the Highlands of Scotland to London and from the Norfolk Broads to the Welsh Borders as she endeavours to find out exactly what it is the Queen loves most about Britain.

"Darcey will indulge in some of Her Majesty’s beloved activities including hiking the glorious Scottish Highlands, sampling her favourite cuisine in Norfolk and horse racing at Ascot. Her journey takes her beyond the world of courts and Palaces to visit some unexpected people and places who have been touched by the Queen across her reign."

Dame Darcey Bussell said: "I’m thrilled to be making another series for More4, especially one in which I get to follow in the footsteps of Her Majesty. I’ve always had a deep and abiding affection for the Queen, so I’m particularly looking forward to embarking on this celebratory road trip."

Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4, added: “Darcey Bussell is the perfect tour guide for More4’s Platinum Jubilee celebration and we’re delighted she is fronting this very special four part series. We’ll be taking viewers beyond the well-known images of the Royal Palaces, introducing them to some unexpected characters and sharing untold stories that offer a revealing insight into the Queen’s love for her country.”

Dan Barraclough, Executive Producer commented: “It’s fantastic to be able to send Darcey off on this road trip. She’s a genuine fan of the Queen after meeting her a number of times but still curious to find out more about how different people and places have influenced the monarch.”

Darcey Bussell’s Royal Roadtrip will air later this year on More 4.