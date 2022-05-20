Grace renewed for third series on ITV with John Simm and Richie Campbell

Grace. Pictured: JOHN SIMM as DS Roy Grace and RICHIE CAMPBELL as DS Branson. Copyright ITV

ITV has announced a third series of its hit police crime drama Grace.

John Simm will reprise his role as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for three new feature-length episodes.

Advertisements

Grace is an adaptation of international, bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels, with over 21 million Grace novels having been sold to date.

Episodes one and three will be written by Ben Court and Caroline Ip, with Ed Whitmore writing the second episode.

Also returning to the cast are Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey and Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting.

For now the current second series concludes this Sunday night (22 May) with its latest episode, Dead Tomorrow.

A teaser shares: "When a body is dredged up from the seabed of the English Channel, it sets in motion a truly disturbing investigation which forces Grace to ask himself just how far anyone might go to save the ones they love."

Advertisements

You can watch past episodes of Grace from the first two series online via ITV Hub here.

The series is also streaming online via BritBox.

More on: Grace ITV TV