Sky has announced a raft of new documentaries coming to its channels in 2022 and 2023.

Three new series will arrive on Sky Documentaries while a new series has been announced for each of Sky Crime, Sky Nature and Sky HISTORY. The shows will also stream online on NOW.

Coming to Sky Documentaries are:

The Assassination of Olof Palme, a thriller-esque four-part series set in Cold War Sweden about one of Europe’s most high-profile assassinations of a Prime Minister.

Italia 90’, the definitive story of the World Cup that forever changed football, told by an international roster of iconic interviewees, including Paul Gascoigne, Roger Milla and Lothar Matthäus.

The Essex Murders (w/t), chronicling the shooting of the notorious Essex Boys and the major role they played in the ecstasy trade, fuelling Britain’s booming rave scene.

New to Sky Crime will be Libby Are You Home Yet?. The three-part true crime series tells the story of Libby Squire, a 21-year-old student, who was abducted and murdered walking home from a club in her university city of Hull in 2019, sparking the largest manhunt in Humberside Police history.

The Sky Nature series, Arctic From Above with Liz Bonnin, follows the wildlife biologist as she travels to one of Earth’s last great wildernesses to reveal fresh insights about its animals.

Finally, drama-documentary series The Royal Mob on Sky History will recount the story of the extended royal family that once ruled the whole of Europe. A teaser shares: "The series will combine premium scripted drama with a host of expert historians to tell the tale of one of the most compelling, powerful yet dysfunctional families in history."

Sky’s Director of Documentaries and Factual, Poppy Dixon, said: “We’re incredibly proud to announce new additions to our slate ahead of our UP NEXT event.

"From uncovering the truth behind mysterious deaths in the UK and Europe, highlighting a sporting event that shaped football as we know it, to dramatic retellings of a history we all think we think we know - the new additions display the extraordinary breadth of content across our factual portfolio.”

The new series will air in late 2022 and early 2023 across Sky and NOW.

