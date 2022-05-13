Granite Harbour: New Scottish police drama coming to BBC

The BBC has announced a brand new Scottish police drama set in Aberdeen .

Granite Harbour will star Romario Simpson (Small Axe, Noughts and Crosses) and Hannah Donaldson (Murder Island, Annika).

Advertisements

They'll be joined by Dawn Steele (Holby City, Liar), Gary Lewis (Vigil, Rig 45) and Fiona Bell (The Nest, Shetland).

A teaser shares: "Granite Harbour centres on the story of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson) who arrives in Aberdeen as a new recruit to Police Scotland.

"Having completed his final tour with the Royal Military Police, Lindo dreams of being a detective at New Scotland Yard. However, he finds himself being sent to train as a Detective Constable in the North East of Scotland, he must quickly adapt to his new life in Aberdeen, a world away from anything this soldier has known before.

"Lindo finds an ally in his mentor, DCI Tara ‘Bart’ Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson), a razor-sharp, streetwise Aberdonian who is used to going solo. Together, this unlikely partnership must navigate the choppy waters of their first case – the murder of one of Aberdeen’s most recognisable faces from the Oil Industry.

"Suddenly, Lindo and Bartlett find themselves thrust into a corporate battle between old and new energy."

Filming on the three-part series started at the end of April in locations throughout Aberdeenshire and Glasgow.

Granite Harbour will premiere on the BBC Scotland before airing on BBC One and streaming on iPlayer.

Advertisements

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland said: “We are thrilled to have commissioned this new drama for the BBC Scotland channel and BBC One. Audiences will be treated to an intriguing and captivating story with strong characters that will play out against the dramatic city scape of Aberdeen and the North East.

"We are delighted to be working with our colleagues in BBC iPlayer to bring high quality content based in Scotland to audiences across the UK as part of our co-commissioning strategy.”

More on: BBC TV