The Late Late Show With James Corden returns to London for special episodes this summer

The Late Late Show With James Corden will return to London for four specials this summer.

The Emmy Award-winning chat show will broadcast four special episodes from Freemasons’ Hall in Central London, the first time the show has come from London since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The episodes will be available from Tuesday 28 June – Friday 1 July on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.

It follows news of Corden’s recent announcement that he will host just one more year of his popular late night series, promising his audience that he will make the most of his final run on the show.

A teaser shares: "During the London-based episodes, Corden will share highlights of his homeland and The Late Late Show's signature musical and comedy segments will get a British makeover. Guests and additional creative elements will be revealed closer to these special broadcasts.

"Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning The Late Late Show features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show holds the YouTube record for the most-watched late night clip with Adele Carpool Karaoke, which has 254 million views."

For tickets to attend a taping of The Late Late Show at Freemasons’ Hall in Central London (June 27-30), visit https://www.applausestore.com/book-the-late-late-show-with-james-corden

