Mawaan Rizwan's comedy Juice to get full series on BBC Three

Mawaan Rizwan's comedy Juice is to get a full series on BBC Three.

Following one-off pilot announced last year, a full six-part series is now on its way.

As well as Mawaan, the cast features Shahnaz Rizwan, Jeff Mirza, Nabhaan Rizwan and Russell Tovey.

A teaser shares: "Juice follows Jamma who desperately wants to be the centre of attention, but his family are constantly stealing his thunder. Mum, Farida, always makes everything about her, Dad, Saif, ignores him and brother, Isaac, steals the limelight at work – the one place Jamma feels like he’s doing well.

"And when he finally does get the validation from boyfriend Guy, he can’t handle it.

"Jamma’s hyperactive imagination goes into overdrive and the world transforms around him in this surreal comedy, written and created by Mawaan Rizwan."

More details including an air date are to be announced.

Mawaan Rizwan said: “I feel very blessed to be given the opportunity to make my dream project. It’s about a guy who loves attention and makes everything about himself. It is NOT autobiographical.”

Jonathan Blyth, Director of Comedy for BBC Studios added: “We’re thrilled to be working with the wonderfully talented Mawaan and partnering with Various Artists and BBC Three on this hugely ambitious show, which will be a real treat for audiences around the world.”

