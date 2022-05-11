A first look at Gangs of London series two has been revealed!

The hit show will be back on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK later in 2022.

Although a release date is still to be announced, Sky has revealed a first look teaser for the first show's highly anticipated return.

The first look video, below, reunites us with ex-undercover cop Elliot (played by Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) and see the first glimpse of the returning series full of twists, turns and exhilarating, cinematic action sequences.

Watch the clip below!

Alongside Dìrísù, the Gangs of London season 2 cast will see the return of Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Michelle Fairley, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Valene Kane, Orli Shuka and Asif Raza.

They'll be joined this time around by Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy), French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role, Salem Kali (Un Prophete, Dealer), Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) and Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central, A Private War).

A synopsis for the new episodes shares: "One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of series one, the map and soul of London has been redrawn. The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and Elliot is now being forced to work for the Investors.

"As the Investors look down on a city sliding into chaos they decide enough is enough and bring in reinforcements to restore control. Old favourites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other. Who will win the battle for London’s soul?"