DIY SOS tonight as show heads to Kettering to help the McAuley family

DIY SOS is back tonight on BBC One with a big build in Kettering.

Host Nick Knowles returns for six brand new episodes of the hit show in 2022.

As always, Nick and his team will travel the length and breadth of the country joined by volunteers, trades, and local suppliers, to create life-changing transformations, designed to improve the lives of people that need it the most.

Tonight's episode sees the DIY SOS team arrive in Kettering.

Midwife Lindsey married ex-Royal Engineer Shaun in 2019. Lindsey had two children from a previous marriage and then had two boys with Shaun.

In the summer of 2021, they began to extend their house, with a local builder working with them to put in the foundations, walls and roof, and to get the extension up to first fix. The plan was for Shaun to finish the build himself.

Several months after starting the build, Shaun fell ill. Initially, he had an operation on his kidneys and bowel, but within months he was struck down by an aggressive cancer and tragically died in November 2021.

Lindsey and her four children are devastated, and the grief is compounded by the fact that their home is currently uninhabitable.

But help is on hand as the DIY SOS team, along with designer Gabrielle Blackman and hundreds of local trades, volunteers and some of Shaun’s old army buddies, step in to finish the job and get this lovely family back home.

DIY SOS airs on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 at 8PM on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.