Carol Vorderman tipped to replace Anne Robinson as Countdown host

Carol Vorderman is being tipped to return to Channel 4's Countdown as host.

It follows news that Anne Robinson is to step down as presenter this summer after just a year behind the desk.

Advertisements

Carol originally appeared as co-host of the series from its first episode in 1982 all the way through to 2008 when Rachel Riley took over.

Now it's been rumoured show bosses are keen for Carol to return as the show's main presenter.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Carol is such a big part of Countdown and Channel 4 know how much everyone loves her.

"Bosses would love her to come back as the main host, her Countdown journey would come full circle. It would be perfect."

Carol tweeted in response to the speculation: "Thank you to all of you saying such lovely things about a possibility of me returning to Countdown.

"You're very kind & it would be an honour but I want to wish whoever is the lucky human to be the new host all the love and 9 letter words in the world #CountWell#HappyDays."

Advertisements

Meanwhile bookmakers BetVictor have made Colin Murray, former Match of the Day host, the odds-on favourite to become the next presenter.

Murray was a guest presenter on countdown temporarily replacing Nick Hewer in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

They give a 20/1 chance that former co-presenter Carol Vorderman may return as presenter.

For now, a replacement for Anne is to be announced.

Announcing her exit this month, the former Weakest Link host said: "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful show and I stayed longer than I signed up for.

Advertisements

"Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.

"I hope too I've encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks."