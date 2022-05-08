Loose Women to rebrand as Loose Men once more for Mental Health Awareness Week

Loose Women will again rebrand as Loose Men for the day to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The latest special - the fourth all-male panel show to date - will air on Thursday, 12 May.

Advertisements

Vernon Kay returns as host of the ITV special and will be joined by returning Loose Men, former World Cup winning rugby player Mike Tindall MBE and radio presenter Roman Kemp, who appeared on the first-ever Loose Men panel in November 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe will make his debut on Loose Men as they talk about the issues that really matter to men today.

ITV share: "With the exclusive Loose Men Male Mental Health survey revealing money worries are the thing most affecting men's mental health right now, the panel will look at if society is still putting too much pressure on men to be providers.

"Other talking points include tackling subjects such as loneliness, the male biological clock and body image."

Vernon Kay said: "I’m really excited to be back for another ‘Loose Men’ special. Men’s mental health is so important to me. I learnt things from the panel members last time that I’d never known before.

"The reaction we all had last time was also fantastic and highlighted how there’s a real need for more discussion around these topics which we look forward to bringing viewers."

Advertisements

Roman Kemp added: "I’m really looking forward to returning to the 'Loose Men' panel this year and proud to be amongst this brilliant line up of men. To help shine a light on the struggles men face with mental health, open up the conversation and encourage men to talk is really important to me.

"A simple question to a mate can go a long way. It was great to be part of the panel in 2020 for the first ever 'Loose Men' - the response we received from viewers was amazing."

Mike Tindall MBE enthused: "It's great to be back on the 'Loose Men' panel again, talking about men's mental health, especially with my good mate Vernon Kay. I received lots of messages from people who watched the show the last time the men headed up the panel, saying that us talking so openly about our experiences helped them.

"I’m really glad if we can do even a little bit in raising awareness and normalising the subject of men's mental health each time we do this."

Johannes Radebe commented: "I think 'Loose Men' is a brilliant concept. I'm thrilled we have a platform to sit as men and talk about issues affecting our wellbeing and livelihoods.

Advertisements

"I haven't worked with these gentlemen before, but I'm aware of their brilliant work and I'm delighted to finally meet them. We will continue to bring awareness to mental health as it still plagues our society."

Watch Loose Men on Thursday, 12 May at 12:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub