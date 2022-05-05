The Elon Musk Show is coming to BBC Two and iPlayer

The BBC has announced a brand new series about billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Provisionally titled The Elon Musk Show, the three-part series "promises to get to the heart of who Elon Musk really is."

A teaser from the BBC shares: "To understand Elon’s life story, 72 Films have interviewed the people that know him best. Family members, close friends and business associates tell the intimate story of Elon Musk’s incredible journey to become the world’s richest man.

"Using extensive and unseen archive from his time in Silicon Valley the series analyses the key moments in Elon’s career, from his first tech start-ups through to Tesla, Space X, and most recently Twitter."

Simon Young, BBC Commissioning Editor, said: "Elon Musk is one of the most enigmatic and intriguing people in the world. Exploring his roots and the way he has revolutionised fields as diverse as space exploration, the internet and green tech will shed new light on how we got to now."

Directors Marian Mohamed and Jeremy Llewellyn Jones added: "There is no getting away from Elon Musk. It’s always exciting to be documenting the biggest stories of the day.

"Our series will go inside Elon’s inner circle, examining the billionaire’s incredible rise and the truth behind this modern icon."

The Elon Musk Show will broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer.

It is due to air later this year.

