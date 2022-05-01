RuPaul to host a Celebrity Lingo spin-off on ITV

RuPaul Charles is to host a Celebrity spin-off of ITV daytime game show Lingo.

Celebrity Lingo will air in primetime on ITV this autumn.

Advertisements

ITV has also confirmed the regular daytime series has been renewed for 50 new episodes, hosted by Adil Ray.

ITV share: "It’s the word guessing game that’s got the whole nation on tenterhooks, and now audiences are about to get double the fun, as Lingo returns for an extended daytime run, and launches its very own primetime spin off, Celebrity Lingo.

"Hosted by inimitable Emmy award-winning US entertainer RuPaul Charles, Celebrity Lingo will see famous faces go head-to-head in the fast-paced word play game, as they vie to fill in the blanks and find the missing words."

RuPaul Charles said of hosting the new Celebrity spin-off: "Now, more than ever before, people want to have fun, and “Celebrity Lingo” is here to serve it up generously."

Adil said of returning with new episodes of the daytime series: "I’m so grateful to everyone watching at home, the entire crew and our fab contestants for giving me another chance to host one of the best shows on TV!

"Even to those who shout four letter Lingos at me in the street! Welcome to the team RuPaul!"

Advertisements

Ben Shephard and Ed de Burgh, of producers Triple Brew Media, added: "It has been a joy to watch ITV viewers fall in love with Lingo - their enthusiasm for the show, along with Adil’s, is infectious.

"Letting celebrities loose on Lingo with RuPaul at the helm will undoubtedly be a treat to watch – we defy you to not play along at home!"

ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe commented: "It’s not often a show comes along that captures the nation’s imagination in the way Lingo has.

"So it was an absolute no brainer to welcome the series back for another run, hosted by the brilliant Adil.

Advertisements

"And of course, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the phenomenal RuPaul to ITV as a host of a 'peak time celebrity version."

You can currently catch up with episodes of Lingo on ITV Hub here.