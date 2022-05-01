Antiques Roadshow tonight - creepy dolls, vintage Louis Vuitton trunk, mumming

Mark Smith discusses the history behind a collection of Royal Navy medals. Credit BBC

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (1 May 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment is the second to come from the Ulster Folk Museum.

In this evening's episode, Judith Miller is intrigued and just a little terrified by a collection of 1970s dolls with eyes that change colour, made by the short-lived Blythe’s Boutique company.

Mark Hill is thrilled to see an early Louis Vuitton trunk, while Wayne Colquhoun admires a pair of vintage Guinness signs from the wall of a popular pub.

Justin Croft challenges Fiona to put three books by famous Irish authors in order of value, while jewellery specialist John Benjamin is captivated by an unusual black opal.

Mark Smith gets a rare chance to see medals awarded to participants in the Easter Rising in Dublin in 1916, while Fiona meets the Armagh Rhymers, a folk group who dress in bizarre wicker costumes and preserve the ancient tradition of storytelling known as mumming.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 1 May 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series - the 44th to air overall - continues Sunday nights throughout the Spring. Next weekend's episode will return to the Woodhorn Museum.

