Richard Hammond's Crazy Contraptions arrives on Channel 4

Richard Hammond hosts TV's most leftfield engineering show on Channel 4.

Richard Hammond's Crazy Contraptions will see teams compete to build ingenious contraptions from everyday materials.

Each week they'll be set a challenge by Richard to construct a 'Chain Reaction Machine' - also known as Rube Goldberg machines or Heath Robinson contraptions.

The goals Rich wants them to accomplish will be straight forward but less is not more with the goal to create the most complicated system to complete the task as possible.

Chain reaction machine guru Zach Umperovitch is the expert judge and Shini Somara fills in the science behind the teams' eccentric contraptions.

In the opening episode, three brothers from Somerset and a team from Loughborough University are challenged to create a machine that will allow Richard to straighten his duvet and 'make the bed' without leaving the bath tub.

Richard Hammond's Crazy Contraptions airs Friday nights at 8PM on Channel 4 from 29 April.

Speaking of the show, Richard said: "As soon as the idea was explained to me, I was hooked. I actually tried to build my own chain reaction machine during lockdown – it didn’t end well!

"My failed attempt did however make me appreciate the talent, creativity and determination shown by our teams.

"That said, in amongst the triumphs, there were also plenty of spectacular failures and catastrophes.

"I’m convinced the series will be a great watch for all the family, not only providing totally left-field entertainment, but also presenting science and engineering in a fun and accessible manner."

Executive producer Dom Bowles added: “We were blown away by the teams’ enthusiasm, creativity and ability as they produced machines that sometimes left us speechless.

“With his love of all things mechanical, Richard Hammond was the natural choice as host. Richard threw himself wholeheartedly into the project, enjoying a fantastic rapport with both the teams and our onscreen expert Zach Umperovitch.

“I just hope viewers enjoy watching the show as much as we enjoyed making it.”