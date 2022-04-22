Alma's Not Normal renewed for second series on BBC Two

Alma's Not Normal will return to BBC Two and iPlayer for a second series, it's been confirmed.

Created, written by, starring and Executive Produced by Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal centres on Boltonian wild-child, Alma Nuthall and her family of eccentric, unruly women.

Following a one-off pilot in 2020, a full series debuted last October.

A second series of six episodes will come to BBC Two and iPlayer soon, with broadcast details to be announced.

Sophie Willan said: "I’ve been overwhelmed by the response to the show – people seem to really love and relate to the Nuthalls which means a lot and to get the chance to continue that story is beyond what I could have hoped for.

“That on the back of the awards we’ve received is a bit mind-blowing if I’m honest. To be recognised by BAFTA, Broadcast Awards, The Royal Television Society, peers and our audience in such a way is a real honour. I’m thrilled to get back in the writing room to see where Alma’s journey takes us next.”

Nerys Evans, Executive Producer and Creative Director, Scripted at producers Expectation commented: “Sophie Willan is one of the most naturally gifted comedy writers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. It’s been so wonderful seeing the response to Almas not Normal. Viewers have connected so instantly to Sophie’s characters. Like everyone else, I can’t wait to see what Alma and her brilliant family do next.”

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning, added: “We couldn’t be prouder to commission the Award-winning Alma’s Not Normal for a second series. It’s a privilege to work with Sophie and her brilliantly bold and original comedy brain. Sophie embodies everything that you can achieve with the unique opportunities BBC Comedy can offer exciting new voices.”

The first series of Alma’s Not Normal is available on BBC iPlayer here.