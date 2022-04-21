Channel 5 is to revisit the Soham murders through the eyes of Maxine Carr in a new true crime drama.

Simply titled Maxine, the three-part series will be the first original true crime drama for the channel.

Advertisements

Channel 5 share: "Maxine will examine the investigation of school assistant Maxine Carr and her caretaker fiancé Ian Huntley, who was later imprisoned for the double murder of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, the tragic case that shocked the nation.

"The three-part drama will explore their tumultuous relationship through Maxine’s perspective; why she lied for him and how she became public enemy No.1, as well as reflect the scale of the police investigation and subsequent media frenzy around the biggest manhunt ever seen in British history."

Maxine will be produced by Clapperboard, Chalkboard’s scripted sister company and is set to air in 2022.

The series was ordered by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer UK, at Paramount and Paul Testar, Commissioning Executive, Drama.

Mike Benson and Julie Ryan are executive producers on the series. Laura Way (The Holiday, Blood) joins the team as director, whilst Simon Tyrrell (The Spanish Princess) serves as the writer. Abacus Media Rights are on board as international distributor for the series.

Sebastian Cardwell said: “The series marks a new venture into the true crime genre for Channel 5 drama and will give viewers an in depth examination of Maxine Carr and her role in one of the most notorious crimes in recent British history.”

Advertisements

Mike Benson, Managing Director, Clapperboard added: “Few crimes have embedded themselves in the national psyche more than the tragic events of Soham in 2002. It was a case which was unique in recent history in terms of the sheer scale of the media coverage and how this affected and nearly derailed the investigation and subsequent trial. We will explore this within the drama alongside the role played by Maxine Carr – dubbed “The Most Hated Woman in Britain.”

Casting and broadcast details are to be announced.