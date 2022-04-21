ITV reveal all star line up for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

ITV has announced a superstar line up of talent for a live TV celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration will broadcast live on ITV from the private grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, 15 May and is the first televised event to mark this historic occasion.

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will host the live ITV broadcast ‘The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration’ which will feature guests including Adjoa Andoh, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald.

There will also be special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins accompanied by a 75-piece orchestra as they pay tribute to The Queen’s remarkable 70 years of service. The Musical Director will be the multi-award winning composer, Debbie Wiseman whilst The Principal Director for Music will be Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham RM.

The theatrical arena event will include 1,300 performers and 500 horses and is made up of four acts, each overseen by a different event host- confirmed to be Tom Cruise, Damian Lewis, Adjoa Andoh and Alan Titchmarsh respectively.

ITV share: "The Celebration will take viewers on a gallop through history, from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, culminating in a grand finale.

"Dame Helen Mirren will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I, whilst a cast of ‘Queen’s Players’ will be introduced by a character called ‘The Herald’ played by Omid Djalili. The Herald will whisk viewers through time linking the acts together, narrating and anchoring the stories and making light of some of the absurdities history presents us with.

"Each act will reflect on key moments in history including Elizabeth I’s Tilbury Speech and James I and the Gunpowder Plot. The Commonwealth will also be celebrated as well as the four nations within the United Kingdom. All of this will be interspersed with a number of military and equestrian displays from around the world including Azerbaijan, India, Oman, France, Norway, Switzerland and Trinidad & Tobago."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning said: "We’re thrilled to be broadcasting the first televised event for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee here on ITV.

"To mark this momentous occasion, we’ll be bringing the nation a celebratory, star-studded show, complete with show-stopping performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most well-renowned and respected names in film and television."

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be broadcast live from the private grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, 15 May on ITV and ITV Hub.

A limited number of tickets to watch the show in person are available from platinumjubilee.com.

