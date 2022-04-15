The Great Garden Revolution renewed for series 2 on Channel 4

The Great Garden Revolution will return for a second series on Channel 4.

In collaboration with Ronseal, the garden makeover show will be back for four brand new episodes.

Each week, a team of gardening experts make over a different domestic garden around the UK and show viewers how to get the most out of their outdoor spaces.

Designer Joel Bird and craftsman Bruce Kenneth return to The Great Garden Revolution, with Errol Reuben Fernandes, head of horticulture at the Horniman Museum and Gardens, making his debut alongside them this series.

Channel 4 share: "Together, the trio will use their expertise to transform each garden, giving viewers a variety of tips, tricks and ideas they can immediately put into action.

"As well as weekly makeovers, every episode features a celebrity guest who takes us down their garden path to show off their own outdoor space, giving us a glimpse into their gardening world."

Errol Reuben Fernandes said: “I am really looking forward to joining the team and being a part of this series. I hope to be able to engage and inspire through my own passion for plants and gardening, as well as champion ecological and sustainable gardening practices that support wildlife and are environmentally friendly.

"I want to demonstrate that we can garden with this approach and still create spaces that are, immersive, stimulating and beautiful for us too.”

Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor for Channel 4, added: “I’m so pleased The Great Garden Revolution is back. Getting outdoors is great for our mental health and our brilliant team are making gardening more accessible, showing us how we can all get involved.”

Series 2 of The Great Garden Revolution will come to Channel 4 later in 2022.

For now you can watch series one on All 4 here.