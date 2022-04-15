Hope Street series 2 confirmed as BBC police drama returns in 2022

BBC One daytime police drama Hope Street will return for a second series, it's been confirmed.

The series, set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast, first premiered in 2021.

Each episode features a self-contained crime story, and follows the ups and downs of those working in the Port Devine police department as they deal with everyday policing in the beautiful seaside town.

Series 2 of Hope Street will see ten new episodes which will begin filming in May 2022. The renewed series is set to return to TV later this year.

Hope Street airs on BBC Daytime and BBC One Northern Ireland in the UK.

The first series is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, said: "I’m thrilled that we’ll be bringing back the beautiful backdrop of Northern Ireland to BBC One Daytime viewers.

"We’ve been asked over and over again to make a series two, so know our audiences will love to go back to Hope Street and pick-up where they left off."

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, commented: "Hope Street was a real hit with our audiences and was a great platform for local talent both in front of and behind-the-scenes.

"We are delighted to welcome back the cast and crew to Donaghadee for another exciting series and to find out what happened to Inspector Finn O’Hare after the tense series one cliffhanger!"

The drama airs on BritBox internationally.

Diederick Santer, Chief Creative Officer at BritBox International, said: "We are delighted to be bringing the second season of Hope Street to our subscribers all around the world. With gripping stories, likeable characters and stunning locations, it really is a wonderful treat."