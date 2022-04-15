The Other One: First look at series 2 as hit comedy returns to BBC One

The Other One: Cathy (Ellie White), Cat (Lauren Socha)

First look pictures have been released for the second series of The Other One.

The hit comedy series will return soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisements

Appearing on the cast for the second series are Ellie White, Lauren Socha, Christopher Jeffers, Siobhan Finneran, Rebecca Front, Michele Austin and guest star Caroline Quentin.

The Other One follows a girl called Catherine Walcott and another girl called Catherine Walcott - sisters who had no idea the other existed until their father dropped dead.

The Other One: Callum (Christopher Jeffers)

The Other One: Angela (Michelle Austin), Marilyn (Siobhan Finneran) and Tessa (Rebecca Front)

A teaser for the new episodes shares: "Series two sees further Walcotts emerging from the woodwork, with Cathy Walcott (Ellie White) and sister Cat Walcott (Lauren Socha) reeling from the news they have a brother called Callum (Christopher Jeffers). And that Cathy got off with him.

"Meanwhile, Tess (Rebecca Front) and Marilyn (Siobhan Finneran) find themselves babysitting Callum’s mum Angela (Michele Austin) when she’s thrown out of her house by her shocked husband. Marilyn is suspicious of the new arrival, but Tess is too busy making extravagant plans for spending her inheritance to care.

"Elsewhere, guest star Caroline Quentin returns as over-the-top Auntie Dawn, and Cathy’s ex-fiance Marcus (Amit Shah) is continuing to loiter.

"A comedy about what happens when you discover your dead dad has a secret family, The Other One is a love letter to siblings, mothers and crap dads."

An air date for the new series is to be confirmed.

Advertisements

The Other One: Dawn (Caroline Quentin)

For now you can watch the first series on BBC iPlayer here.

The Other One is created and directed by award-winning comedian Holly Walsh (creator of The Other One series one, Motherland), who co-writes and executive produces the series with Pippa Brown (The Other One series one, Psychobitches).