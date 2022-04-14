Alex Horne and band The Horne Section to star in new Channel 4 comedy series

Alex Horne and his band The Horne Section will be the stars of a new scripted Channel 4 comedy.

Six-part series The Horne Section TV Show is written by and starring Alex Horne (creator of BAFTA and National Comedy Award Winning Taskmaster) and his band, The Horne Section.

Alex and his band have enjoyed multiple appearances on Channel 4’s The Last Leg, and Dictionary Corner on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Away from the screen they host the iTunes chart topping podcast The Horne Section Podcast and three series of Alex Horne Presents The Horne Section on BBC Radio 4.

Horne has been working with the band since 2010, when they first performed together at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Separately, members of The Horne Section have performed with recording artists including Robbie Williams, Madness, Florence and the Machine, Amy Winehouse, George Ezra, Basement Jaxx, Disclosure and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

The Horne Section TV Show piloted last year and has now been picked up for a series by Channel 4.

Alex Horne said: "I've always thought the title of a show is indicative of the quality of the writing within a show, so "The Horne Section TV Show" looks set to be pretty special.

"I've known some of these musicians for over forty years and I can safely say that it's very weird that any of them are now going to be in a six-part scripted comedy series on Channel 4."

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy, Channel 4, added: “Alex is an extraordinarily talented comic; unique, charming and unpredictable, The Horne Section TV Show is set to mirror all these qualities, with a unique blend of talk show and sitcom, music and mayhem and we can’t wait to share it with the Channel 4 viewers.”