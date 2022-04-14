Michael McIntyre's The Wheel to return to BBC One for third series

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel will return for a brand new series this year.

Made by Hungry McBear and hosted by the Bafta Award-winning Michael McIntyre, The Wheel will be back for twelve new episodes on BBC One and iPlayer.

The game show first aired in 2020 and was the highest new BBC Entertainment launch in a decade with episode one consolidating almost seven million viewers.

A teaser shares: "Hosted by Michael McIntyre, the gameshow is packed with edge-of-your seat jeopardy, big laughs, huge stars and a colossal spinning Wheel.

"Contestants hope to answer their way to a fortune, guided by seven celebrities - but can they help them to win life-changing cash? That all depends on the spin of The Wheel."

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel will air on Saturday nights later in 2022.

Also announced today is a brand new series of Michael McIntyre's Big Show which last aired in 2019.

Six new episodes of the variety comedy series will be recorded in front of a live audience at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

Michael McIntyre said: "Three long years of no Unexpected Stars, of me not getting my hands on a single celebrity’s mobile phone, of people sleeping soundly without fear of me sneaking into their bedrooms.

"Well the wait is over, the Big Show is back and we’ve used those three years to think of even bigger surprises and bigger laughs!

"And, as well as making stars of the unsuspecting public on the Big Show, I will be making another series of the show that literally revolves around me! Yes! The Wheel is spinning back too!

"I’m elated that both shows are so beloved and returning to BBC One.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment Commissioning, added: “We’re delighted that Michael McIntyre is bringing not one but two shows back to BBC One. As always the Big Show will be full of big laughs, big surprises and so many memorable moments.

"And we can’t wait to see more celebrities getting into a spectacular spin on The Wheel!"

You can catch up on past episodes of The Wheel on BBC iPlayer here.