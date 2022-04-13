New crime drama Tokyo Vice to air on BBC in the UK

Tokyo Vice will air on BBC in the UK, it has been announced.

The six-part crime drama series is based on American journalist Jake Adelstein's non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat.

Filmed on location in Tokyo, the show's cast features Golden Globe nominee Ansel Elgort as Adelstein, Academy Award nominee Ken Watanabe, Academy Award nominee Rinko Kikuchi alongside Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita.

The series depicts the daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ‘90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Co-produced by HBO Max, Endeavor Content and Japanese broadcaster WOWOW, the series is written and created by Tony Award-winning playwright J.T. Rogers and four-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Michael Mann directed the pilot.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, commented: “The BBC are delighted to be the exclusive Free TV home of Tokyo Vice.

"With the first episode superbly orchestrated by Michael Mann, the series is a fascinating and immersive dive into the neon-lit underbelly of 1990’s Tokyo and a crime world dominated by the yakuza.”

Tokyo Vice will air on BBC later in 2022 with a start date to be announced.

The series recently premiered on HBO Max in the US.

