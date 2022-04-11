I Am... series 3 on Channel 4 to star Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton

Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton will star in the new series of Channel 4 drama I Am.

The anthology series from BAFTA-winning writer-director Dominic Savage will return for a third series, the channel has announced.

The first of three new films, I Am Ruth, will star multi-award winner Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) in the lead role opposite her daughter Mia Threapleton (Shadows, Dangerous Liaisons).

Other cast and details of the other two films in the trilogy will be announced in due course.

Kate Winslet said: "I have always admired Dominic's work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories. British television is at an all time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now.”

Created, written and directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage (The Escape), the stories for each film have been developed in a creative partnership with the leading actors, with semi-improvised dialogue. The series of distinctive single films explores the experience of women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal.

Dominic Savage said: “It is a complete honour for me to be working and collaborating with Kate Winslet on this first film of the new series of I Am for Channel 4. Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can’t wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together.”

Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama, Channel 4 commented: “To attract an actress of Kate Winslet’s calibre to the channel is incredibly exciting and a testament to the ground-breaking storytelling of the series, which we are excited to be bringing back for a third time.

"The collaboration between her, Mia and Dominic Savage has produced a compelling, heart-rending and ultimately very relatable character for our times in Ruth. I can’t wait to see how the story plays out on screen.”

Past episodes of I Am... are available on All 4 here.