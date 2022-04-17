The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe cast revealed for new ITV drama

THE THIEF,HIS WIFE AND THE CANOE EPISODE 1. Pictured:MONICA DOLAN as Anne Darwin and EDDIE MARSAN as John Darwin. Copyright ITV

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The new series tells the the real life story of how John Darwin faked his own death to claim life insurance and avoid bankruptcy.

The drama focuses on how wife Anne Darwin became complicit in her husband’s deception as she started to convince the world, their family and friends, the police and insurance companies, that he had gone missing in 2002 whilst canoeing off the coast of Seaton Carew in Cleveland.

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

Monica Dolan plays Anne Darwin

Eddie Marsan plays John Darwin

Mark Stanley plays Mark Darwin

Dominc Applewhite plays Anthony Darwin

David Fynn plays Dave Leigh

Alice Arding plays Louise

Francesca Knight plays Flick

Colin R Campbell plays Michael

Karina Fernandez plays Ncicola Finnerty

Karl Pilkington plays Dc Phil Bayley

Andrew Lancel plays Ds Paul Sapson

Lois Chimimba plays Dc June Ayoade

Watch The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe on TV and online

The new series broadcasts over four consecutive nights: Sunday 17 April to Wednesday 20 April inclusive at 9PM on ITV.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

The series is written by acclaimed screenwriter Chris Lang, inspired by a memoir written by journalist David Leigh.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: "We meet John and Anne Darwin, a couple plagued by debt. Facing bankruptcy John decides to fake his own death using his canoe, much to the horror of his wife.

"They successfully pull it off and John goes into hiding while Anne consoles her sons."

Commented Chris Lang: "I am beyond delighted to be working with two of the finest actors of their generation.

"I have admired them both from afar for many years (not in a creepy way though) and cannot wait to see them bring Anne and John Darwin to life."

