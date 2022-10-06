I Can See Your Voice is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, the show sees contestants attempting to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery people standing before them, all without ever hearing them sing a note.

If the contestants chose a good singer, they win the cash, but if a bad singer manages to make it all the way to the end, they steal the £10,000.

First look at series 2’s guests

A brand new series is on its way to BBC One soon – here’s all you need to know!

When does I Can See Your Voice start?

I Can See Your Voice’s new series will begin on Saturday, 15 October at 9:05PM.

The series is the second to air on BBC One after the show’s debut in 2021.

You can watch series one, plus last year’s Christmas special, on BBC iPlayer here.

Joining host Paddy each week will be a regular panel of celebrity investigators – Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden – together with a weekly guest star.

Guests appearing in the upcoming series include singing legend Lulu, Steps’ Claire Richards, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley and The X Factor winner and West End star Alexandra Burke.

Also appearing are Erasure’s Andy Bell, BRIT award winner Becky Hill, Blue’s Simon Webbe and West End and TV star Layton Williams.

With the help of the panel, the contestants must try to weed out the bad singers from the good based on a number of cryptic clues, video clips, questions and a lip-sync performance.

At the end of each round they must eliminate one person from the line up they think is a bad singer until just one is left standing.

That singer will then perform with the week’s guest star, making for either a magical musical moment or a comedy collaboration.