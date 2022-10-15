SAS: Rogue Heroes start date confirmed for new BBC One drama

SAS: Rogue Heroes is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

A six-part series comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight based on Ben MacIntyre’s book of the same name.

Filmed on location in the UK and Morocco, the drama tells the incredible story of how the world’s most renowned and ruthless Special Forces unit, the SAS, came to exist.

Paddy Mayne (JACK O’CONNELL) – (C) Kudos – Photographer: Robert Viglasky

SAS: Rogue Heroes start date

SAS Rogue Heroes begins at 9PM on Sunday 30 October on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch online with all episodes available on iPlayer from the same date.

A teaser for SAS: Rogue Heroes shares: “Rich with action and set-pieces, SAS: Rogue Heroes is the exhilarating story of renegade men taking monumental risks in extraordinary circumstances.

“Cairo, 1941. David Stirling – an eccentric young officer, hospitalised after a training exercise went wrong – is bored. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare.

“He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team are every bit as complicated, flawed and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic.”

Casting includes Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Vigil) will play David Stirling, with Jack O’Connell (Skins, The North Water) as Paddy Mayne, Alfie Allen (Jojo Rabbit, Game Of Thrones) as Jock Lewes, and Sofia Boutella (Modern Love, Atomic Blonde) as Eve.

The series will also star Amir El Masry (Industry, The One), Theo Barklem-Biggs (The First Team, Carnival Row), Corin Silva (The Bay, Emmerdale), Jacob Ifan (Bang, The Accident), Dónal Finn (Cursed, The Witcher), Jacob McCarthy (The Last Summer, A.P. Bio), Michael Schaeffer (Chernobyl, The Salisbury Poisonings) and Miles Jupp (The Great, The Durrells)

Further casting includes Jason Watkins (Line of Duty, The Crown), Stuart Campbell (Baptiste), Ralph Davis (Small Axe), Bobby Schofield (Time), Virgile Bramly (Grand Hotel), Tom Hygreck (La Garçonne), Paul Boche (SOKO Potsdam), David Alcock, Moritz Jahn (Dark), Arthur Orcier (J’irai où tu iras), Jordy Lagbre, Adrian Lukis (Feel Good), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Isobel Laidler (The Witcher), and Ian Davies (Game of Thrones).