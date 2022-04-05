A Killing Eve spin-off series is reportedly in the works.

The hit BBC show is currently airing its fourth and final series.

Advertisements

But it may not be the end for the characters, with a prequel supposedly in the works.

As first reported by The Sun, it's set to focus on the early life of Carolyn Martens, played by Fiona Shaw in the main series.

A source shared: "In many ways Carolyn was a bit of curveball choice for a prequel, but in other ways she was an obvious choice.

“The creators could have gone for Villanelle or Eve, but Carolyn provides a different take on things."

The insider said that development was still in the "early stages" and was a long way off debuting on TV anytime soon.

They added: "Bosses felt that Killing Eve had to come to an end but its spirit should live on in a new form, and this is the project they’re focusing their efforts on now."

Advertisements

For now, series four of Killing Eve starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, continues weekly.

In the UK, episodes are available to watch online via iPlayer every Monday.

Episodes are also available on TV on BBC One on Saturday nights.

The seventh of eight episodes debuts 11 April, with a teaser sharing: "Carolyn is the first to decode the message she and Eve have both intercepted and it will take her to another of her old haunts. But Eve is now on the trail of a different quarry.

"Villanelle has tracked down the wild and mysterious Twelve assassin who shot her. Konstantin wants a safer future for Pam than working for the Twelve."

Advertisements

Laura Neal (Sex Education) heads up the writing team for the fourth series, following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

All past episodes of Killing Eve are currently available online via the BBC iPlayer here.