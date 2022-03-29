Challenge Anneka 'could be rebooted with new series on Channel 5'

Challenge Anneka could be set to return for a brand new series.

The hit 90s show, led by Anneka Rice, was last seen in 2007.

Advertisements

According to reports, Anneka is in talks with Channel 5 to launch a brand new rebooted series.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "Anneka is hopeful a deal can be struck as she believes there is still plenty of life in the format and that she can also attract a new, younger audience.

"It was a much-loved show with good intentions, so there’s no reason why it can’t continue where it left off."

Challenge Anneka saw Anneka given days to complete surprise charitable challenges, such as building playgrounds and renovating youth centres, with the goodwill of local companies and people.

Challenge Anneka first debuted in 1987 as part of Children in Need before airing on BBC One between 1989 and 1995.

ITV rebooted the show with one-off specials in 2006 and 2007 but a full series was never pursued.

Speaking about the show in 2019 to mark its 30-year anniversary, Anneka told BBC News: "It is overwhelming on a daily basis. So many people were touched by the series - people's lives were literally changed.

"It's been my life's work, really. I've never left it because I am still very involved with so many projects."

Anneka also revealed how its success - regularly attracting more than 10 million viewers - proved a surprise.

Advertisements

She shared: "The first series, it was a whole new format. It was on a Friday night and it was very much an experimental series without that much ambition to the projects because we didn't quite know how the public would react.

"And then of course we realised that actually we could do anything because the public is so behind it. So the second series just went 'pow' - into a new level."