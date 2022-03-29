State Of The Union season 2 comes to BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK

The second series of State Of The Union is on its way to BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK.

State Of The Union explores the travails of romantic relationships and the human experience across ten-minute long episodes.

Series two moves stateside and stars Patricia Clarkson as Ellen, Brendan Gleeson as Scott and Esco Jouléy as Jay.

A teaser for the second season shares: "In this season, liberal campaigning Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have 10 minutes before their marriage counselling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue.

"Amongst the bickering they also start to deconstruct their 30-year marriage, discuss betrayals from their past, how they’re changing as people, and what the future of their relationship might look like in a changing world."

A UK release date for season 2 is to be confirmed in due course.

The new episodes are once again written by Academy Award-nominated, Bafta-winning and Emmy-winning writer Nick Hornby, and directed by Academy Award-nominated, Bafta and Emmy-winner Stephen Frears.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, said: “Season Two and another treat for BBC viewers as an impeccable cast bring to life Nick Hornby’s insightful, nuanced and pleasurable dissection of a relationship on the brink.”

The first series is available on BBC iPlayer here.

In the US, the show is available on SundanceTV.

